Lord, help us in this difficult period to say goodbye to Desiree Dale Rosenbaum.
Desiree was born to Carol and Lyle Archer April 15, 1969, in Sioux City and passed into Your arms Aug. 23, 2021.
She was greeted in Heaven by her beloved parents. During this volatile phase of their lives, we pray you watch over her remaining family.
She is survived by her four children, Blake Kleinberg, Jade Rosenbaum, Jasmine Rosenbaum and Brett Rosenbaum; and three siblings, James (Pat) Archer, Tara Tullis and Angie Archer.
Desiree spent most of her life deeply invested in music. She was an exceptional musician with a beautiful voice. Many important bonds were forged through song. She was pop culture savvy. Watching films with her family brought her joy.
She was dedicated to the Lord and her country. She served a brief but significant enlistment in the US Army. She was honorably discharged from the military due to her eyesight. She had hoped to become a Paratrooper.
Desiree always lived in the moment. She was unconcerned by future troubles. Most people would agree that she was full of life. Always looking forward to the little things. She always took time to smell the flowers.
Desiree was most proud of her children, often saying that they were the only thing that she was proud of in her life. She was unwavering in her love, no matter the circumstances.
Over the course of her life, Desiree positively impacted the lives of many. Her friends insisted that she was one of the best people they had ever met. It was a blessing to have known her.
Her funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Nelson-Berger Northside-Chapel in Sioux City, which is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.