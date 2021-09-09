Robert Brock

Robert J. Brock, Jr., 74, of Elk Point, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Sioux City.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point. Pastor Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at 12 noon Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Harrison Township Cemetery, rural Swea City, IA.
The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com
Robert James Brock, Jr. was born May 3, 1947, in Estherville, IA to Robert James and Mary Elaine (Brandt) Brock. He graduated from high school in Ringsted, IA. Mr. Brock served in the Iowa National Guard from Sept. 23, 1967 to Sept. 22, 1973. After high school, he began working with his father in Ringsted at his DX service station. He would later purchase the business from his father. He expanded the business by opening DX and Champlin service stations in Bode and Livermore, IA.
After retiring from the service stations, Mr. Brock worked for Rohlin Construction in Estherville. He married Karen Kay Friedrich Feb. 13, 1999 in Roseau, MN. The couple moved to Elk Point in 2004 where he took a position with Load King Trailers where he was currently employed.
His spare time was spent with their children and grandchildren. Bob’s hobbies included collecting hats and toy trucks along with watching Nebraska football. He and his wife also enjoyed trips to Canada to visit friends.
He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Lori Herzog of Forest Lake, MN, Kim (Charles) Thompson of Bristow, VA, Deborah Guerdett (special friend, Ken Witham) of Bancroft, IA, and Kathy (Vince) Dohmen of Pierce, NE; two sons, Kelly Brock (special friend, Tina Brand) of Pepin, WI and Tim (Jody) Klein of Elk Point; a brother, Tom Brock (special friend, Adriana) of Houston, TX; 16 grandchildren; and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
