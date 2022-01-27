Nicolas Pomerico

Nicholas Pomerico, 82, of Huron, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
His funeral mass was celebrated Saturday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Entombment was in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Nicholas B. Pomerico was born Jan. 11, 1939, to Vera and Anthony Pomerico, at Sioux City. The family moved to Jefferson when he was eight years old. He continued his education and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957. He then attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, where he graduated in 1962.
On May 25, 1963, Mr. Pomerico married Patricia Burnight at Jefferson. They made their home in Huron, where he worked for the South Dakota Department of Social Services until 1981. At that time, they purchased Goldies Car Wash and Laundromat, which they operated until retirement.
Mr. Pomerico was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and the Huron Senior Center. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing most sports, especially baseball.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin and Richard, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Mark (Julie) of Huron; two grandsons; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Floyd (Ann) of Akron; and a sister, Betty Jean of Pennsylvania.
Kuhler Funeral Home of Huron is in charge of arrangements. www.kuhlerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.