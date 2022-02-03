JaNice Hanson, age 102, formerly of Elk Point, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Decatur, GA.
JaNice was born April 17, 1919 in Nora, SD to Carl and Helma (Halverson) Oden. She was raised in Nora and graduated from Alcester High School. JaNice enjoyed many years working with her parents, owners of the Nora Country Store. After attending Madison Normal State Teachers College and receiving her teaching certificate, JaNice taught in the Nora and Elk Point rural areas.
JaNice married Harlow Overdahl in 1945. They lived on the Overdahl farm until Harlow’s death in 1985. In 1987, JaNice married Clarence Hanson. She and Clarence were married for twenty-three years until his passing in 2010. JaNice and Clarence lived on the Hanson farm where JaNice enjoyed the outdoors, flowers and gardening.
JaNice was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, serving as a church officer and participating in Ladies’ Aid, WELCA, the quilting circle and many other church activities. She established the “Carl and Helma Oden Family Fund” within the Alcester Community Foundation, in honor of her parents and for the benefit of the community.
JaNice gifted us with humorous, off-the-cuff wittiness, played a very competitive card game of Kings in the Corner and loved a strong cup of black coffee that she shared with many. Her infinite, inquisitive questions and sincere curiosity endeared her to family, friends and even passing strangers. JaNice was everyone’s aunt and everyone’s friend.
JaNice was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Harlow Overdahl and Clarence Hanson; her siblings, Alvesta Dahlum, Clifford Oden, Ruby Troskey, Frances Allegree and Lovina Borghorst; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Among those who survive and gratefully shared her life are many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Services will be held in early spring at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point. She will be buried at the St. Paul Lutheran Church cemetery. Details will be announced at a later time.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
