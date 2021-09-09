Barbara Jean Fleck, 75, of Jefferson, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Westwood Specialty Care.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Barbara Jean Peck was born Aug. 31, 1946 to Donald and Marian Peck. She attended school in Riverside in Sioux City. She married Steve M. Fleck Oct. 29, 1986. They were married for 25 years. They loved watching sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
