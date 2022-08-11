Kenneth Wurtz

Kenneth D. Wurtz of Elk Point, SD died Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point with Pastor Erik Olson officiating.
Kenneth was born on May 17, 1929 at Tabor, SD to Fred and Elsie Rehurek Wurtz. He attended a country school near Springfield, SD. He graduated from Tyndall High School and got his BS degree from Southern State Teachers college in 1951. He received his Master’s degree from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD.
He met Arla Knittel of Dallas, SD at college. They were married Aug. 12, 1951. To this union were born two sons, Kevin G., May 25, 1952 and Keith A., April 15, 1956. Together they started teaching at Monroe, SD. Ken was a principal at Parkston, SD for 13 years. He also taught at Delmont, Stickney and Alcester all in South Dakota. He finished his working career as Job Service manager in Vermillion, SD.
Kevin is married to Barbara Schmiedt of Centerville, SD and Keith is married to Nancy Mehan of Milford, IA. Kevin and Barb’s children are Allison Akin, Christopher Wurtz, Kimberly Sundling and Michael Wurtz. Keith and Nancy’s children are Erica Hjelm and Ryan Wurtz.
One of the greatest blessings were the six grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They are as follows, Allison (Sterne) Akin, of Elk Point; Christopher (Jen Shin) Wurtz of Rochester, MN; Kimberly (Michael) Sundling of Lakeville, MN; Michael Wurtz of Elk Point, SD; Erica (Jens) Hjelm of Milford, IA; and Ryan Wurtz of Minneapolis, MN. Great-grandchildren are Benjamin, Anniston and Samuel Akin of Elk Point, SD; Aerie and Edison Wurtz of Rochester, MN; and Rhett and Leighton Hjelm of Mildford, IA. Living close to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren was an enjoyable phase to his senior years.
Ken enjoyed planting trees, gardening, woodworking and attending the grandchildren’s sports events.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
