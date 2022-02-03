Burdette Hanson

Burdette Orlando Hanson, 99, of Elk Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 surrounded by his family at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Elk Point.
The Celebration of Life Funeral Service commenced Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, followed by the graveside service. The prayer service and funeral service were held at rural St. Paul Lutheran Church, Elk Point.
Burdette was born July 9, 1922 in Elk Point, to Alfred and Elodes (Culp) Hanson. He related his birth date to the dedication date of the present St. Paul Lutheran Church structure. He attended Vindahl County Grade School and was a proud member of the Elk Point High School Graduating Class of 1940.
Burdette married Gladys Sandberg of Vermillion Feb. 14, 1944. They were looking forward to celebrating their upcoming 78th anniversary.
Burdette was a career farmer and enjoyed raising pigs. He enjoyed playing cards on Tuesday nights at Lodge in Elk Point and going to dances. Burdette and Gladys and family members attended the Jan. 1, 1964 Rose Bowl Parade and football game in Pasadena, CA. Many summer vacation were taken with the Norrel and Virginia Quam family.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys, of Elk Point; sons, Gerald (Elaine) of Elk Point, Arden (Bridget) of Elk Point, Robert of Minneapolis; daughter, Sylvia (Mark) Tuttle of Elk Point; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Leslie (Chad) Heying and children, Jackson Basel, Helena and Roman, David (Misha) Hanson and son, Nolen, Michelle (Dan) Nichols and Camden and Sophie, Kendall (Kristin) Hanson and Logan and Leah, Lacey Tuttle and Kadyn Edwardson and Vivian Seibold, and Carmen (David) Alexander and Elsie and Harrison; his brother, Adrian (Carolyn) Hanson; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bousfield.
Burdette was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Bethel Scott Hanson; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Helen Hanson; parents-in-law, Sigurd and Annie Sanberg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walter and Gunhild Johnson, Edwin and Eleanor Sandberg, Ernest and Hazel Sandberg, and a brother-in-law, Paul Bousfield.
Pallbearers will be the six grandchildren and spouses and the honorary pallbearers will be the 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Restoration Fund.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
