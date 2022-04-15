July 15, 1955 -
March 30, 2022
On March 30, 2022, after a fearless battle with cancer, Mary Signe Westin Grandi, devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunts and friend, peacefully passed away. She was surrounded by her husband and children in their cozy family home. Her last day was spent with family, who sang to her and played her favorite songs and classic home videos.
Born on July 15, 1955 in Sioux City, she was the sixth of 11 children. Mary grew up in Elk Point, where she attended Elk Point High School. She often reminisced about her happy childhood, fondly recounting helping her dad in his big garden and digging for nightcrawlers that the family sold from their home on the east end of Main Street. Their “Fresh, Sexy Nightcrawlers For Sale” sign was an iconic, humorous symbol for the local fishermen. Mary was closest with her mom, whom she would often say was the best mom that ever lived. From her, Mary learned cooking, canning, childcare and sewing. They were the original “BFFs” and found great joy in hand-crafting Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Later on, they’d join forces to create beautiful, award-winning Czech Kroj for her children to wear during Czech Days, and certainly raised the bar with their hand-stitched details and playful silhouettes.
Mary met her husband, Ron Grandi, while completing her nursing degree at Mount Marty College in Yankton. Mary and Ron married in 1976 and settled in Tabor, SD where they had seven children (Mary, Aesli, Nellie, Jane (Jake), Staš, Apollonia (Cesar) and Max (MengMeng)). Her family grew to include 10 grandchildren (Carson, Mary Hanna, Rocco, Cayman, Briar, Oscar, Maeta, Olenius, Elio and Otis). An instinctive nurturer, she continually encouraged her loved ones and never missed a moment to express how proud she was of them. Her family was always first in her life.
Mary’s legendary nursing career spanned over 43 years, specializing in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Newborn Nursery, Labor and Delivery and Surgical Recovery. If you were born in or had a child in Yankton between the years of 1977 and 2012, there is a high probability that Mary was your nurse. During her nursing career, Mary made it a priority to regularly volunteer at under-served rural clinics in the region by providing equally excellent healthcare to expecting mothers and newborns of all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. She was a staunch advocate for all of her patients. Mary also dedicated a significant amount of her career as an instructor in the nursing programs at the University of South Dakota and Dakota Wesleyan University. Going to the grocery store or shopping in the local communities with Mary always took longer than planned because there was a near 100 percent chance she would run into one of her former patients or students, whom she always remembered by name, even if decades had passed since they had last seen each other. These were joyful encounters as former patients were moved by Mary’s ability to recall information about their birth experiences as if she were a part of their family.
Mary was renowned in the quilting and sewing communities where she was revered for her masterful work and artistry. She found immense satisfaction in creating handmade gifts and giving them to friends, family and patients, often as a surprise or to welcome a newborn into the world. When she became the patient, she continued to gift her creations, but this time, to the healthcare workers providing treatment to her. An entire book could be written on Mary’s gardening, canning, cooking and baking expertise. If you were a guest in her home, you never left hungry and often walked out the door with a box of baked treats, homemade canned goods or food freshly picked from her garden.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Bertil Westin; sisters, Karen and Paula; brothers, Bernie, Richard and Harold; and infant daughter, Nellie.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; their children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and the deep connections that she was so proud to maintain throughout her life with her friends, neighbors, fellow quilters, the nursing community and The Kerplunkers’ Coffee Club. Mary’s friendships were easily made, world-wide and long-lasting.
Mary was known as Mom to her children, Nana to her grandchildren and Aunt Mimi to her nieces and nephews. But without a doubt, her most recognized moniker was that by which she was known to all: Mama Mary.
The family will have a private memorial at a future date with a special Nightingale Tribute by the Nurses’ Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mary Signe Westin Grandi Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
