Bonnie Lanning

Bonnie Jean Lanning, 88, of Elk Point, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Alcester Care & Rehab Center in Alcester.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, with Pastor David Bentz officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery following the service. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Bonnie was born Oct. 29, 1933 in rural Elk Point, the daughter of Magnus (Mike) and Ida (Ven) Hanson. She attended Richland and Peterson rural school and graduated from Elk Point High School in 1951.
After graduation, she went to work at Iowa Public Service Company, now Mid-American Energy in Elk Point until Dec. 31, 1958.
On Jan. 4, 1959, Bonnie was united in marriage to Leo Lanning Jr., at her parents’ home in rural Elk Point. They both moved to Duluth and Grand Marais, MN, where Leo was stationed in the U.S. Coast Guard. In June 1963, they moved back to Elk Point. They were blessed with one son, Lonnie.
In September of 1966, Bonnie went to work at the Union County Auditor’s Office until March 1, 1967. On March 6, 1967, she went to work at the Union County Electric Cooperative until her retirement in September of 2007.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the WELCA.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Lonnie (Brenda) Lanning of Albuquerque, NM; her sister-in-law, Winna Mary Lanning of Elk Point; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, Jr.; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Doris Hanson; a sister, Beverly, in infancy, her parents-in-law, Leo and Maxine Lanning, Sr.; and her brother-in-law, Paul Lanning.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
