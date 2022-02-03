Lowell A. Coffee, 78, of Elk Point passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Sioux Falls, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be hel Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. at Hansen Funeral Home 1120 E. Main St., Vermillion, with a brief service to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Lowell Coffee was born Aug. 24, 1943 in Vermillion, to Aaron and Lois (Riehle) Coffee. He grew up in Burbank and attended Fairview School and Vermillion High School.
He married Patricia Randolph in 1962. Mr. Coffee was a jack of all trades. He farmed, drove truck, welded and worked in manufacturing. His passion, though, was always farming. In his retirement years, he always looked forward to spring planting and fall harvest for Steve Donnelly.
When away from the fields in retirement, Mr. Coffee enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing, hunting, car races, go kart races and soap box derby races when his grandchildren were racing; mostly he loved attending his grandchildren’s activities and any time spent with family and friends. He was always up for a good story whether he was telling it or listening.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Wes Coffee (Dawne) of Elk Point, Aaron Coffee (Renee Buum) of Vermillion and Reese Coffee (Kari Traver) of Hinton, IA; a daughter, Melisa Coffee-Gengler (Greg) of LeMars, IA; six grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Cannon of Gastonia, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
