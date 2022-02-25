Lois Laferrierre

Lois Ann Mary Laferriere, 88, of Elk Point died Feb. 16, 2022.
Services were held Monday, Feb. 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, with Fr. Joe Vogel officiating. Burial followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elk Point.
Lois Budde was born June 11, 1933 near Woonsocket, SD, the second daughter of Frank and Florence Budde. She married Cletus Laferriere Aug. 20, 1951 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Jefferson. The couple farmed north of Elk Point until moving into town in 1990.
Mrs. Laferrierre received her Master’s Degree from the University of South Dakota and taught at country, elementary and middle schools in Union County for 53 years. She also worked as a cage cashier at Sodrac and Atokad Race Parks.
She loved reading novels, tending to her garden, caring for pets and going camping with her family. An avid and skilled seamstress, she collected several thousand thimbles from all over the world. Mrs. Laferrierre loved researching and documenting both family and local history. Additionally, she volunteered at the Union County Historical Society and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. She was a 4-H member for 11 years and a leader for 25 years. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Joseph Church and Altar Society.
Mrs. Laferrierre is survived by her children, Kirk (Carol) Laferriere of Sioux City, Jane (Nolan) Harris of Holstein, IA, Mary (Tim) Tow of Elk Point, Bruce (Kim) Laferriere of Elk Point, Daryl (Becky) Laferriere of Norfolk, NE, Susan (Joseph) Kjose of Elk Point and Ellen (David) Otto of Yoder, WY; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Delores Donnelly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Elaine Magenot; a grandson; and a son-in-law.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
