Elvira Nowell, 80, of Elk Point, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Services will be Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Kober Funeral Home, 802 E. Washington Street, Elk Point. Burial will be at a later date.
Elvira Austin was born Feb. 19, 1942, to Helen and Donald Austin. She attended school in Elk Point.
She loved to spend her time fishing, hunting and dancing. She enjoyed going to great-grandchildren’s events like basketball, dance, softball, volleyball, stock car races and concerts. She enjoyed a good game of Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Naomi Muth; her brother, Glen Austin; and an infant brother.
She is survived by four children, Susan (Steve) Petersen of Pierson, IA, Sharon (Buddy) Finch of Loveland, CO, Ken (Sompit) Knecht of Elgin, SC and Sandy (Norm) Jones of Newton, IA; two brothers, Duane (Joetta) Austin of Jefferson and Warren Austin of Elk Point; a brother-in-law, Bill Muth of Omaha, NE; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be posted online at www.koberfuneralhome.com
