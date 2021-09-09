Faye Akridge

Faye Irene Akridge 95, passed away Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion.
Faye was born to Harold and Mabel (Zimmerman) Vanlandingham Jan. 28, 1926 in Manito, IL. She attended Easton High School in Illinois graduating in 1944. After graduation from high School, she worked for The Selective Service in Peoria, IL.
She truly experienced a full life, telling stories of living through the depression on a small farm in Illinois and documenting the boys in her small town of Easton who died in WWII.
She married Donald Akridge and moved around the US with his job helping to build the interstate systems in the fifties. This led to moving to South Dakota in 1961. She raised two daughters and one son in Elk Point.
She ran the Busy Bee Cafe in Elk Point in the early sixties. Elk Point kids will remember her chili and 25-cent hamburgers. She also worked at the Elk Point nursing home. She later moved to Vermillion where she worked in the library at the USD Medical School. She retired in 1991.
She loved travelling and visited several countries in Europe and England. She cruised the Caribbean, visited Hawaii and many places in the US.
Her favorite pastime was watching the Chicago Cubs. She was a lifelong fan. She attended many games in person but always watched them wherever she was.
She had excellent crochet skills and made beautiful blankets and tablecloths for the entire family. She was also a skilled crossword puzzle player and often lamented that she couldn’t find puzzles challenging enough for her.
In 2014, she moved to South Carolina to live with her daughter, Mary and husband, Jim. She made many friends there whom she has missed since moving back to Vermillion earlier this year.
She was so appreciative of the care and the good food given to her at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center where she stayed until her death.
She is survived by her three children, Mary (Jim) Sursavage of Salem, SC, Donna (Ed) Welch of Elk Point and James (Alma) Akridge of Mazatlan, Mexico; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her uncle (Ducky) Nelson Zimmerman; her sister-in-law, Cherrill Vanlandingham; and 10 nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dale and Harold Jr. (Bebe) Vanlandingham.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Walhalla, SC.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
