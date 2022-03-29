Bonna Del Kastrup passed away at 83 years young March 16, 2022 at Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls.
A celebration of her life will be held March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with Pastor Amy Martinell officiating. The family will be present for visitation at 9:30 a.m.
Bonna Del was born July 12, 1938 to Fred and Pearl (Johnsen) Stone on their farm north of Laurel, NE. She attended elementary school at Meadow Grove and Logan Center Schools in rural Laurel. In the fall of 1954, Bonna Del was selected as the Laurel High School homecoming queen. After graduating high school in 1955, she worked at Security National Bank in Sioux City. On Feb. 14, 1959 she was united in marriage to her beloved Leo Kastrup at Logan Center United Methodist Church, rural Laurel. They were blessed with three children – Timothy, Kristy and Troy. The family resided in Laurel until 1969 when they moved to Elk Point. Bonna Del moved to Sioux Falls in 2016.
Bonna Del radiated joy and kindness to everyone she met. She was a friend of every Elk Point-Jefferson School student from 1976 through 2003, the year she retired as secretary for the superintendent of schools. She participated in many church groups, including quilting and Bible study as an active member of both Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point and Gloria Dei in Sioux Falls. She played thousands of hands of cards and treasured her time and conversations spent with dear friends. Holiday gatherings at her Elk Point home featured some of the world’s best cooking. Her true legacy, though, lies in her family. She was a devoted wife and loved to visit her three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (and one on the way). As a mother, grandmother and “GG,” her smile, energy and love will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Kristin) Kastrup of Omaha, Kristy (Jon) Sogn of Sioux Falls and Troy (Karla) Kastrup of Milbank, SD; eight grandchildren, Kristan (Matthew) Caruso, Hayley Kastrup, Nicholle (Steven) Lindquist, Andrew (Alex) Sogn, Natalie (Tim) Fagerness, Alysha (Dana) Johnson, Corinne (Drew) Dohman and Claire Kastrup; and eight great-grandchildren, Dominic and Leo Caruso, Madeline, Nora and Leo Lindquist, Anson Sogn, Luke Johnson and Bennett Dohman. She is also survived by four siblings, Burnell (Sandie) Stone of Coleridge, NE, Neal (Marlene) Stone of Laurel, NE, Nancy (Vince) Magnuson, Duluth, MN and Dennis (Janelle) Stone of Phoenix, AZ; as well has her extended family and an abundance of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, Nov. 22, 2007; parents Fred and Pearl Stone; infant sister at birth, Nadine Joyce; and grandparents Fred and Emma Stone and Mads Peder and Anna Johnsen.
Thank you to everyone who was part of Bonna Del’s life. She loved all of you dearly.
