Norma J. Rosenbaum, age 69, of Elk Point, died Friday, July 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elk Point Friday, July 29. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., the Rosary at 10:45 a.m., with the Service to follow at 11 a.m. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Online condolences may be submitted at www.koberfuneralhome.com
Norma J. was born Sept. 9, 1952 in Le Mars, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Cecilia Plendl. She was raised in Sioux City and the Aurora, CO area and graduated from Aurora Central High School in l970.
On Sept. 2, 1998 after a 17 year courtship, Norma was united in marriage with Randy Rosenbaum in Elk Point. They lived in Elk Point for 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She worked in the Clerk’s Office at the Union County Courthouse for over 30 years until her retirement in 2017. She was a very sweet and quick witted woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, going to lunch with her close friends Carol Summervold and Laurie Buum, visiting her lifelong friends Janet Anderson, Maryanne Johnson, Sally Cason and Marlene Vondrak. She loved to read, would spend hours in the nearest book store, and on any nice day you would see her sitting on the front porch reading one of her many books.
She is survived by her husband Randy Rosenbaum, three daughters, Sarah Kasterbauer of Sheuyville, IA, Jenny (Brian) Bellinghausen of Carroll, IA and Amie (Shane) Briley of Omaha, NE; a stepson, Zach Rosenbaum of Bangor, ME; five brothers, Gary (Karen) of Olympia, WA, Stanley (Dominic) of Phoenix, AZ, James of Aurora, CO, John (Patti) of Cotopaxi, CO and Francis of Aurora, CO; three sisters Anita (David) Anderson of Kansas City, MO, Sharon (Eugene) Kasterbauer of Roselle, IA and Jeanine Fegley of Humble, TX; close family friend Carla Maslakowski of Humble, TX; a sister-in-law, Darlene Sutton of Brighton, CO; 13 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cecilia Plendl; a son, Ryan Begnoche; and a brother, Paul Plendl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.