Margaret Fowler

Margaret Kimmel Fowler passed away Feb. 1, 2021, in the comfort of her home in Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by her husband, their three children and other family members.
She was born in Sioux City July 7, 1935, to Dr. J. Albert Kimmel and Retta Gill Kimmel. With her two siblings, she grew up in their home in Elk Point. Margaret graduated from Elk Point High School and attended the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN, before receiving a B.A. in English from the University of Iowa.
She married John Fowler in July, 1956, while he was serving as a U.S. Navy officer. They subsequently moved to New York City, where she studied at the NY School of Interior Design. Later, she and John lived with their growing family in Yokohama, Japan, and Caracas, Venezuela. In retirement, they have maintained a part-time home in Charlottesville as well as their Elk Point residence.
Her many hobbies and interests have included art, music, gourmet cooking, ceramics, sailing and swimming. She was an avid reader. Numerous charities welcomed her organizational and leadership skills, and she ran many art and school events as a member of the Junior League and other organizations in New York and Venezuela.
She was well-known among friends and family for a number of accomplishments, but especially for her culinary skills, which she gained from lessons with master chefs and international travel. Her efforts with Middle-Eastern, Japanese and French cuisines were frequently the centerpieces of fun dinner parties. Her children note, in particular, what they consider to be her peerless homemade brown bread (made with Brer Rabbit molasses – critically, the green label – even if one had to go to six grocery stores to find it!).
Like other Dakotans, Margaret developed the strength and know-how to cope with life’s many challenges, be they adverse, such as serious family health problems, or positive and exciting, such as relocations to foreign countries. Her children credit her with imparting special diplomatic and crisis management skills, passing along her notable sense of humor and good nature while emphasizing the importance of family. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be sorely missed.
Margaret is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, John; children John Fowler, Jr. (Corey Fowler), Edward Fowler (Wendy Carlton), and Ann Fowler Cofta (Jerry); four grandchildren, John Fowler III (Sarah), Douglas Fowler (Kelly Shaffer), Grace (Tony Armstrong) and Hannah Margaret Fowler; and two great-grandchildren, John Fowler IV and William Fowler.
Because of restrictions resulting from the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.