Eugene Strong

Eugene “Gene” Strong, 92, of McCook Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Sanford Care Center in Vermillion.
No services will be held at this time.
Gene was born May 28, 1929 in Climbing Hill, IA, the son of Chester and Nina (Arnold) Strong. He attended East High School in Sioux City.
Gene lived a long and rich life, full of personal and professional accomplishments. As the oldest of five children, Gene was a dutiful son and admired older brother, and he remained close with his mother, Nina, and his brother and sisters throughout his life. As a young man, Gene began working as a bank teller, a position that would lead to his eventual career as a successful bank examiner at Norwest Bank from which he would retire at the age of 59.
Gene’s proudest moments, however, were those spent with his family. On Jan. 21, 1950, Gene married Sherry Knittel and together, they raised four beautiful children and had countless adventures, including memorable cross-country family vacations and travels to golf courses across the Midwest where Gene enjoyed working on his golf game. Gene was a warm and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, always taking care to ensure his family was safe and taken care of.
We will miss our “Grandpa Gene” but will keep his generous spirit with us, remembering the twinkle in his eye and impish laughter when telling a joke and the love and joy he made us feel when we were with him.
Gene is survived by his sisters, Rose Linduski, Janet Kruse and Lavonne (David) Blutt; four children, Deborah (Greg) Meyer, Norman (Jan) Strong, Steven (Amy) Strong and Rebecca West; nine grandchildren, Jill (Paul) West, Jessica (Ethan) Thaut, Josh (Melissa) Strong, Jaime (Seth) Oostenink, Angie (Matt) Thoreson, Adam (Joyce) Strong, Ashley Strong, Andy (Kristin) Strong and Sophie Strong; and nine great-grandchildren, Charlie, Dezi, Jed and Rex Oostenink, Gracie and Bode Strong and Lilly, Kol and Magnus Thoreson.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; his parents, Chester and Nina Strong; and one brother, Chet Strong.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point is assisting the Strong family. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
