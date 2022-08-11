Susan Odson, 70, of Vermillion, SD, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Susan Marie Bosma was born Dec. 19, 1951, in Pierre, SD, to Victor and Lucilla (Neuharth) Bosma. She grew up in Aberdeen. Odson graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1970 and Northern State College (magna cum laude) in 1975.
Susan used her exceptional sewing skills as the head furrier at Eilers Furs, which had three stores in South Dakota and the in-store fur departments for The Bon (now part of Macy’s). While working at Eilers Furs in Huron, she met Bruce Odson, and they married Apr. 16, 1983. During the course of Bruce’s banking career, they lived in Huron, Minneapolis and Sioux Falls. After classes at the University of Minnesota and University of South Dakota, Susan earned her CPA in 1992. While in Sioux Falls, she served as chairwoman on the board of Children’s Inn and treasurer on the board of the South Dakota Symphony. She also attended the First Lady Luncheon in Washington, D.C., as a guest of Senator Pressler’s wife. In her free time, she continued playing the piano and the viola and took a safari to Kenya.
In 1995, Bruce changed the course of their lives by purchasing the Leader-Courier in Elk Point. In 1997, the Odsons moved their family to Vermillion, but spent nearly every working day in Elk Point or North Sioux City. They purchased the Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City Times in 2005 and soon split their time between the two papers, with Susan concentrating on Elk Point and Jefferson for the Leader-Courier. Susan started in circulation, but added in graphic design, layout and legal publications. In 2015, she was named editor of the Leader-Courier and worked on government, school and local event coverage. During her tenure, the newspapers won more than 200 awards, including numerous individual story and photo awards for Susan. She took particular pride in her photographs for the paper and enjoyed interacting with her coworkers and the community.
Outside of work, Odson supported her children in sports and music activities; was active in the local League of Women Voters; and passionately cared for her gardens and local birds. She was an avid outdoorswoman, and after taking up rock climbing at age 60, she traveled to Utah, Colorado, Maine and the Black Hills on climbing trips.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bruce; children Catherine, Charles (Megan) and Ellen (Brandan Dinkelman); sisters Cathy (Ron Hall) and Barb (Bob Clinton); and brothers Gary (Dana), Bob (Jackie), Bill and Rich (Jana).
Private graveside services were held Aug. 5, 2022 in Elk Point.
The Odson family would like to thank the staffs of the Leader-Courier and Times; Susan’s volunteer drivers; and Avera@Home Hospice Care. Condolences to the family can be sent to 507 Sharpe Dr., Vermillion, SD, 57069.
