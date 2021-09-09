Katherine Tucker

Katherine Louise Tucker, 67, of Colton, SD, formerly of Elk Point passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Avera Dell Rapids Area Hospital in Dell Rapids.
Katherine was born Aug. 13, 1954 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Donald Ray and Emma Louise (Weisenburger) Tucker. She was a longtime resident of Colton. She graduated from Elk Point High School and attended trade school at Mitchell Vo-Tech and Watertown Lake Area Technical College.
She was employed at MHI in Cherokee, IA for over 25 years until her retirement in 2005 before she moved to Colton.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking, loving to walk with her many pets, entertaining neighborhood children with crafts and cookies. She loved reading to form a library of over 1,000 books.
Katherine is survived by her siblings, Dan (Karen) Tucker of Seminole, FL, Elizabeth Nunn of Elk Point and Michael Tucker of Colton. She also is survived by seven nieces and five nephews that she cherished like her own and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Tucker and Emma Ballinger, and her older brother, Samuel Tucker.
The Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Burial of ashes was at Elmwood Cemetery in rural Elk Point.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
