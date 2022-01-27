Three items were added to the Dakota Valley School Board agenda at their first meeting of the year, Jan. 10. Those items were – school board elections, substitute teacher pay and executive session for personnel and contractual matters.
The meeting was opened up to public input in which Deanna Bauer spoke to the school board about the traffic on Northshore Drive.
The school was awarded a $4,700 grant from the Gill Christ Foundation for a tower garden. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tonia Warzecha explained this is a small indoor greenhouse where students can watch a plant grow. They plan one in every building centered around student learning.
“They can eat the food and watch stuff grow,” Warzecha explained. “They can try to understand that they don’t need a house or a huge garden in order to have healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Constellation Energy and Heartland Natural Gas both held presentations on services they could provide to the school district. The school currently uses Heartland Natural Gas to provide the school with natural gas in conjunction with MidAmerican Energy. The first year is up in February and Constellation Energy is making a proposal to see if it would be beneficial for the school to purchase natural gas from them instead of Heartland. No action was taken.
The school board election was set for Tuesday, April 19 at the North Sioux City Community Center.
Discussion continued on the addition of boys soccer, including the impact on the budget, scheduling and facility usage. It will be discussed again at the February meeting.
As of the Jan. meeting, the school was reported as being in the green tier; however, by Thursday, two of the three buildings moved into the yellow tier due to positive active COVID-19 cases. This means that masks are welcome, but not required to be worn.
The board approved minutes from their Dec. 13 and 16 meetings, bills, a cost increase to My School Bucks, affirmation of action per SDCL 1-25-2.2 student discipline and second reading to policies 6033 Restraint and Seclusion of Students, 3057 Title IX and 5035 Student Discipline. The board accepted three resignations – Shontell Fassler, Jill Mosbach and Kandace Chicoine, all Special Education paraprofessionals.
Three open enrollment applications were presented with students A and B being accepted and C being denied due to capacity in special education programs.
The board moved into executive session for personnel and contractual matters, reconvened and took no action. The next meeting will be held Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.