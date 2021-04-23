A special meeting was held by the Dakota Valley School Board April 14 to conduct superintendent interviews. This came after the board approved the resignation request from current Superintendent Dr. Jerry Rasmussen, who has been with the district for many years as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent.
Before adjourning, the board approved offering a contract to Dr. Tonia Warzecha – Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Tea Area School District. The following announcement was made the next morning:
“It is my pleasure to announce, on the behalf of the school board, that Dr. Tonia Warzecha has been offered and verbally accepted the position of Superintendent at Dakota Valley,” the email read. “Dr. Warzecha is currently the Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for the Tea Area School District, a position she has held since 2014. Prior to that she was the Tea Area elementary/middle school assistant principal and administrator intern, a differentiation coach and an elementary teacher. Dr. Warzecha will begin her position at Dakota Valley July 1.”
Warzecha grew up in Highmore, SD. She attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN for her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education. From there she began her teaching career at Loyola Catholic School in Mankato, MN where she taught second grade from August 1998 to June 2010. In August 2011 she began working for the Tea Area School District teacher. She taught kindergarten and second grades through 2014.
While teaching, she continued her education at the University of South Dakota where she got her Master of Arts, Educational Administration PK-12 School Principal. She then became the Differentiation Coach/Administrator Intern from July 2013 to June 2014. Also in 2013 she began as the Elementary/Middle School Assistant Principal and Administrator Intern which she continued through June 2016.
See full story in this week's Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
