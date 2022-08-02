The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) said chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the area, beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 8. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:
• SD Highway 11 – Project will consist of a five-mile stretch, from the intersection of SD Highway 50 to the intersection of Franklin Street in Elk Point. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is one day.
