A special election will be held March 1 on the proposed division of Jefferson Township. It will be at the Jefferson Community Center from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
The Wynstone Homeowners Association Board has requested that the Jefferson Township Board of Supervisors consider a proposal to divide Jefferson Township to create a new township called Wynstone Township.
Those eligible to vote are currently registered Jefferson Township residents.
The Jefferson Township annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. following the closing of the special election.
