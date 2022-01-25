The North Sioux City City Council kept its first meeting of the year short on Jan. 3. They held two second readings and did their beginning-of-the-year appointments.
The first Ordinance was 2021-23 – 2020 Census redistricting. Second reading was held at the Dec. 20 meeting and the council had chosen Alternative 1 presented by SECOG. They approved the second reading.
The second Ordinance was 2021-24 – Supplemental Appropriations. Every year the council approves supplements to the budget before the end of the fiscal year. Supplements needed this year are:
1) The River Valley TIF #2 Fund is in need of a supplement for $41,516.62. This is due to the balance in the TIF district not being paid out prior to the end of 2020;
2) The Lakeshore Estates TIF #4 Fund is in need of a supplement for $47,361.76. This is due to the debt service funds being omitted from the original budget;
3) The Graham Land Purchase fund is in need of a supplement for $100,000. This is a new fund that did not exist at the time of the original budget; and
4) The Solid Waste Fund is in need of a supplement for $35,000. This is due to higher garbage rates than originally budgeted.
The council approved the supplements.
Agenda Items
Jon Brown gave an update on the Stockwell Engineering projects.
Municipal election vacancies coming up this year are council members Tena Carpenter (Ward 1), Dan Parks (Ward 2), Kodi Benson (Ward 3) and Dave Norby (Ward 4). All are two-year terms. Petitions can begin circulation Jan. 28 and need to be turned in by Feb. 25.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
