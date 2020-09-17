Noah Larson of Elk Point has been named the South Dakota VFW Eagle Scout of the Year. He received his award Thursday, Sept. 11 in a ceremony at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. VFW Post 915 Commander Matt Dosdall made the presentation, assisted by Bert L. Smith American Legion Post 134 Acting Commander Scott Staum.
Larson applied for the award back in Febuary of this year, based primarily on his Eagle Scout project – the Freedom wall in the Elk Point-Jefferson High School commons.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.