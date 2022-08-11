Norb Ruhland, Dirk Lohry and Pat Benson appeared before the North Sioux City City Council to see if the city could do anything about the rumored McCook Lake canal expansion they had heard about.
The city, having received some calls about the project did some digging and made calls of their own. Their determination is the city has very little say in the matter as the lake is outside of city limits.
“We spoke with the Corps of Engineers out of Pierre last week,” North Sioux City City Administrator Eric Christensen said. “It’s our understanding they have issued a permit to the gentleman who owns the land. So that permit has been acquired as far as our information goes. There are still a couple of permits left at the state level. I believe one is with the DNR, the others with the Game Fish and Parks, though I’m not sure what the permits entail. We did contact the Lake Association and we put them in contact with the correct people at the state and those two departments. They were to have a meeting today [Aug. 1] via teleconference to discuss what options the Lake Association has. But the mayor is correct. The lake lies outside the city limits and is the domain of the Game, Fish and Parks. So there’s a permitting process, the Lake Association is going to have to insert itself somewhere in that process. But the role as far as the city goes is very, very limited. But everything you’ve heard so far is correct. All of that is the case. It is a 90 foot by 1,500 foot canal that’s going to connect to McCook Lake.”
