South Dakota livestock producers play an important role in maintaining grassland health by improving water quality and increasing biodiversity. Maintaining grassland health, in return, will help improve the quality of forage for livestock and ultimately increase profitability. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) recently hired eight new Private Lands Habitat Biologists (PLHB) for a total of twelve across the state of South Dakota to help landowners increase profitability on their lands, while enhancing wildlife habitat at the same time.
GFP offers a variety of cost share options to landowners to improve their grazing operations. These options include native grass seeding, fencing and water developments such as rural water hook-up, pipeline, tanks and wells. The department is also willing to restore wetlands at a cost share rate of 100 percent.
Alongside the significance of wetlands and properly managed grazing systems is pollinator habitat. Pollinators have been on a decline for over 30 years, partly due to habitat loss/fragmentation. State, federal and non-profit organizations understand the value of pollinators and offer a variety of programs and cost share to get more land converted back to being representative of native prairie. GFP has now increased efforts in this regard and offering a new pollinator program for 2022. The program is targeting smaller areas (two to nine acres) that may not be eligible for other federal and non-profit programs offered throughout the state. Those smaller plots of land could include, but are not limited to, irrigation corners, marginal farm acres or areas that large equipment cannot reach. GFP will provide the landowner with 100 percent cost share up to $150/acre for grass and wildflower seed only.
Anyone with questions about the GFP programs or other private land habitat programs offered throughout the state should contact Todd Crownover of Tyndall. Crownover covers multiple counties, including Union. He graduated from Peru State College in Nebraska with a B.S. in Wildlife Ecology. He worked as a South Dakota Wildlife Conservation Officer for almost 29 years before taking the role as a Habitat Biologist. He works closely with FSA and ASCS offices, and local Pheasants Forever farm bill biologist with CRP, CREP on the James and Big Sioux River and other programs. For grass, exclusion fencing, food plots, trees or Walk-In-Area needs, contact Crownover by phone, 605-464-0647, or by email, todd.crownover@state.sd.us.
