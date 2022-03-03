With the recent ice storm coming through the area Feb. 21-22, the North Sioux City Fire Department flashing light was hit by a vehicle that slid on the s-curve. The light flashes when the overhead doors are opened to warn drivers that the ambulance and fire departments are responding to a call. Police Chief Rich Headid informed the North Sioux City City Council that this is the second time the light has been damaged.
“That light for the fire department, it’s the second time it’s been hit,” Headid said. “If it wouldn’t have gotten hit this second time, it would have gotten hit five times today. There were five cars that slid into that intersection. Here’s the issue, I drove it myself, just to see what was going on. It’s a 25 mile per hour corner, people need to emphasize that 25 miles per hour. If you slow down due to the fact that we have icy conditions, you should be at 20 to 15 [miles per hour]. At that speed in those conditions, you’re not sliding off the roadway. But it was slippery.”
Headid said that even though the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, that speed should be reduced in icy conditions.
The council had discussion on moving the light further away from the curve. If that’s not feasible, city administration has considered putting up concrete bollards on either side to protect the sign. No motion was made.
Two ordinances – 2022-01 Water Tap Fees and 2022-02 Sewer Tap Fees – were approved. The tap fees had not been increased or changed since prior to 2003. The fees were increased to $400.
North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation (NSCEDC) Director Andrew Nilges presented the Business Retention & Expansion Program summary for 2022. Nilges also presented a letter of understanding from the Convention & Vistor’s Bureau 2022 for $10,000 to participate in CVB activities. The board approved. The city approved transferring two parcels, the old stretch of North Derby Lane between Goode to Go and McDonalds, to (NSCEDC).
The council approved an agreement for the city’s MS-4 report to be completed by Stockwell Engineering in the amount of $3,900.
The city’s CDs mature at the end of February. The recommendation from administration was to let them mature and cash them out for upcoming projects in 2022 and adding the amount to the city’s primary bank account. The two CDs are worth $312,715.15 and $547,385.31. The council approved.
