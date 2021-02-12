The Jefferson City Council may have set a record with its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 1 – 16 minutes total.
They heard updates on red-tagged properties. The structures at 709/711 Main Street have been removed. Disconnections are done at 100 S. 3rd Street and 503 Main Street so demolition can proceed there, as well.
Work continues on the north wall of city hall, including new steel and windows.
Police Chief Randy Crum said he is still concerned with semi-trucks that go through town to avoid the weigh station on I-29. He has been talking to the state motor carrier and county officials, who are also worried about damage to County Rd 1B.
City Finance Officer Michaeleen Roark said all the city’s claims to the local government COVID-19 recovery fund have been approved.
City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for Presidents’ Day.
With no other issues to report, the council adjourned until their next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 1.
