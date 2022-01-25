The Dakota Valley administration turned in reports on the activities of students within their departments and any other activities that may be upcoming in the next month.
Kristi Maloney, Elementary Principal
Maloney reported that many items have been added for the playground, including Scooters, trikes, balance bikes, wheelbarrows, shovels and strollers. They also plan to rotate some sleds throughout the classrooms once there is snow on the ground.
Dakota Valley will be a site to host Camp Invention through the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This will be the first time in two years, due to COVID-19. It will run from May 31 - June 3. It is open to all students who have completed grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Older students are able to help as camp assistants.
This year’s book for One School, One Book is Toys Go Out. Partially funded through the Siouxland Community Foundation-Excellence in Education grant program, the elementary plans on beginning the event in early March. Administration has also started planning activities for the students to participate in.
A Family Math Night is being planned Jan. 25 in the elementary commons and gymnasium. There will be math games for families to play together that focus on a variety of skills for all ages. The event is planned by a teacher leadership committee; staff on hand are volunteers.
Niki Herzog, UE/MS Principal and Ben Blaeser, Dean of Students
Some changes were made in the students’ daily schedules starting Jan. 10. The students will now have four minutes in between classes to help curve tardiness to classes. Parents of students in sixth-eighth grade classes will receive a notification when their child is marked as “tardy-unexcused” for a class.
The administration also implemented a Morning Meeting. This is to help build a climate and culture of empathy and connection in classrooms and the school. It will also help with mental wellness by doing a daily mental wellness check-in and respond to student needs accordingly. It will take place from 8:25-8:35 a.m. in every student’s homeroom class.
Upcoming events in the middle school and upper elementary are the annual spelling bee and KSB Law presentation on social media use.
