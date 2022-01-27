2021, while better than 2020 as people were able to return to almost normal schedules and events, has been a struggle for many people. While COVID-19 cases took a slight dive throughout the summer, the fall and winter months saw an uptake as a new strain hit the United States.
While people made it through 2021 and hope for better results in 2022, let’s look on what major events, decisions and good/bad things happened throughout the year.
April
With vaccinations rolling out and the decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Union County Commissioners decided to let their protocols expire and reopen the courthouse to normal operations as of April 1.
The last fish fry of the Lenten season was held in Jefferson on March 26. St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus members and volunteers served 280 people and estimated that they served around 240 pounds of fish between their three options.
With COVID-19 concerns still prevalent, the Dakota Valley School District decided to not participate in a foreign exchange student program for the 2021-22 school year. They also elaborated on ESSER and CRF funds received and where they planned to use them to fund programs and staff.
Dakota Valley also approved offering a contract to Dr. Tonia Warzecha – Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Tea Area School District. She accepted the position and would begin her duties July 1.
The Minor family donated a house to the North Sioux City Fire Department which was transported to their training facility grounds.
North Sioux City’s mayor had to be determined by drawing lots as both Patricia Teel and Linda Cutsinger received 152 votes. A recount was requested and presented the same results. Judges decided the mayor would be decided by the highest card. Teel drew first and cut the Ace of Spades. Cutsinger, after the deck was reshuffled, drew the Four of Clubs.
May
North Sioux City was named the Small Community of the Year by Governor Kristi Noem.
Streeter Drive was closed May 20 for the realignment project which included adding an S-curve to realign the street with Sodrac Drive in front of the North Sioux City Fire Department.
A bike trail was proposed to connect North Sioux City with Dakota Dunes. The Dunes was also looking at connecting their bike trail with Sioux City into Riverside Park. If everything comes together, it would connect Riverside Park to Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve.
The Dakota Valley School Board took letters of interest to fill the open board member seat for one year. They appointed Andrew Nilges to the board at their May 10 meeting.
June
With the looming deadline of medicinal cannabis becoming legalized, the North Sioux City City Council entertained two ordinance readings, the first to regulate licensing and the second to prohibit use in public places.
The council received options on sidewalk placement in River Valley along Delmar Circle’s cul-de-sac and on South and North Churchill Circles. Council responses varied from “move the utilities back” to “cul-de-sac’s don’t need a sidewalk at the end.”
The Rural Office of Community Services, Inc. opened a Union County Food Pantry within North Sioux City’s City Hall. They are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Winged Foot Development was planned and announced in June. It is a group of single family lots in the southwest section of Dakota Dunes. The entrance is off the west end of Firethorn Trail. Lots 1-10 are along Dakota Dunes Country Club’s hole #15. Lots 11-17 are on the Missouri River. Prices range from $170,000 to $325,000.
Dr. Jerry Rasmussen finished off his longtime career with Dakota Valley and had his last board meeting June 14. The board presented him with a plaque with signatures from past board members.
July
The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District decided to move forward with a pedestrian, bike trail to connect Dakota Dunes with North Sioux City and Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve. They sent a letter of intent to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Alternative Program for $297,912. As the estimated project cost is $397,912, the Dunes will fund the remaining $100,000.
North Sioux City put up their Community of the Year award signs that were awarded by Governor Kristi Noem.
The city fixed an oversight in the River Valley development at their meeting July 6. Four council members were selected to serve as a sidewalk committee and look at North and South Churchill Circle, Belmont Park Avenue and Delmar Circle. It was the committee’s recommendation to put in all remaining sidewalks on all straight streets and up to, but not around, the cul-de-sacs on Delmar Circle, South Churchill Circle and North Churchill Circle.
A semi hit the railroad bridge on Main Street in North Sioux City. The bridge, which has a clearance of 12’11”, wasn’t tall enough for the 13’6” semi-trailer. The semi was able to pull itself from under the bridge, but the area had to be closed Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning for inspection and repairs. North Sioux City Chief of Police Rich Headid said after inspection, the bridge had moved six to eight inches.
The recent completion of the Streeter Drive realignment project changed the North Sioux City Fire Department from being on a dead-end street to a major thoroughfare. Signs were placed on either side of the fire department reflecting a fire truck to inform drivers to be aware of their surroundings. When the fire department gets called out, traffic is to stop and let emergency response vehicles reach their destination. Flashing lights were installed at a later date and trigger a stop signal when the overhead doors open.
Dakota Valley offered the Upper Elementary/Middle School Principal position to Nichole Herzog from Flandreau, SD. This followed the resignation of Bill Leberman, who served in that position for one year.
Andrew Nilges was appointed to the school board after submitting a letter of interest to serve a one-year term on the board. He was interested in joining the board to be more involved in the school district, Dakota Valley’s staff and helping students find more opportunities.
August
Discussion continued on sidewalks in North Sioux City. Residents in the River Valley development area appeared before the council to have their voices heard over the council’s decision to put in the sidewalks. Some residents were concerned about their sprinkler lines needing to be moved and their yards being dug up. The council allotted monies to compensate owners in the case that sprinkler lines need to be moved.
The council also discussed an ordinance on golf carts and on what roads they would be prohibited. The council approved the ordinance adding Sodrac Drive to the list of streets – River Drive, Derby Lane, Streeter Drive, Sioux Point Road, Military Road, Northshore Drive and any state or federal highway within city limits.
Parents, coaches, staff members and students attended the August Dakota Valley school board meeting to discuss mask mandates and contact tracing. Most everyone was against the mandates of masks in school, but wanted to see the continued sanitization and basic health protocols.
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve held their 24th annual celebration of being a state park. The Adams archery range was vandalized for the second time. It was the 3-D targets which were replaced after the first vandalism and would need to be replaced again. In the second event, one target was stolen and another kicked and broken. It was estimated that damages were around $600-700.
Union County was recognized as a Purple Heart County and the cities of Beresford, Elk Point and North Sioux City were recognized as Purple Heart Cities. A presentation was held in front of the courthouse and all the cities were given signs to put up to show them being recognized as such. They were also given combat veteran parking signs.
September
Dakota Valley Homecoming Royalty was selected. They were junior attendants Lauren Frisch, Jenna Addison, Lake Kistner and David Denker; queen candidates, Grace Bass, Tori Schulz, Brooke Carlson, Sophia Atchison and Ella Graham; and king candidates Joey Bryan, Andrew “Joe” Clay, Brayden Major, Mason Albenesius and Keaten Wright. Schulz and Clay were crowned 2021 homecoming queen and king.
The Dakota Valley school district, having resignations from custodial staff, decided to seek outside cleaning services to help cover shortages. They also discussed contracting with KSB School Law to revise all school policy books. For $9,500, this would clean up the Dakota Valley policy books, update them to all current federal and legislative law changes and keep up with legislative proposals. It is a two-year contract in which if anything changes, policies would be updated.
The school district also put out a warning on Tik-Tok challenges. This particular challenge was to vandalize school property, which was a concern for many school districts.
North Sioux City approved $13 million to purchase land that would allow for expansion of industrial and residential development of the city. The land was determined to be purchased in two separate transactions. The first, 94.93 acres, would be purchased from Graham Aviation for approximately $32,000 an acre – $3,037,760. The second agreement is for $30,000 an acre or approximately $10,350,000.
The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District continued to work on the pedestrian, bike trail budgeting up to $120,000 for the project.
