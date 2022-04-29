Sacred Heart Parish and School held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its $6 million parish and school addition Sunday, April 24.
The school will add three additional classrooms, a new secured school entrance, school office upgrades, a reworked gathering space and other improvements.
Plans call for the project to be completed in 18 months.
New music, art and preschool classrooms will be added to relieve cramped conditions. Music classes have been held on the gym stage and meet at the same time as noisy physical education classes on the other side of the curtains.
