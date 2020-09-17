A special public forum was held by the Dakota Valley School Board to allow parents and community members a chance to voice their concerns, give their compliments or make suggestions on what the school can do better in regards to COVID-19 protections.
With seven individuals in the bleachers and two on the livestream to listen to comments, Stefanie Collins stepped up to the podium. She said she was speaking for a lot of parents within the district.
Collins started her five-minute speech by saying that she was very thankful for all the time and effort the school, teachers and administrators put into making sure that students could have the option of in-school learning.
“We are going to have positive cases,” Collins said. “We are going to have kids get sick. It’s going to happen; it happens every year. Every parent that chose to send their child to in-person learning this year at the school understood the risks. Kids are going to get sick. Your job is to educate our kids, not necessarily to prevent illness. You guys have done a great job at providing a safe environment.”
While she continued telling the administration everything the school was doing right, her main concern fell to whether the school board has the authority to make students quarantine before the South Dakota Department of Health finishes their investigations. With the recent positive COVID-19 case, students in close contact with the positive student were informed of the possible exposure and asked to isolate to monitor symptoms.
