Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.