The pump at McCook Lake was started last week but was shut down after serious erosion occurred under the disperser. The disperser settled, which broke the pipe behind it, resulting in further erosion of the bank. The disperser has been moved. The pipe will be extended into the lake, ending in a pipe sticking up that screated a short fountain. The pump will be restarted next week.
McCook Lake Level is at 1081.74, the same as last week. Rain which measured to .7” made up for the loss.
The Missouri River level is 9.4, just two feet above the pump suction. The small pump suction will have to be extended.
The lake level is still projected to be 1087 by Memorial Day.
