Elk Point #3 Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons will celebrate 150 years of service with an open house April 3 at the lodge – 102 1/2 W. Main Street.
From 1-3 p.m., Masons will serve their famous roast beef dinner with a twist – smoked roast beef on buns, along with a variety of salads provided by the Eastern Star. Masons will be on-site to answer questions, provide tours of the lodge building and discuss the history of Freemasonry and what is required for membership.
The lodge was chartered March 23, 1870. Members included Worshipful Master H.H. Blair, Senior Warden Elias Hyde, Junior Warden E. H. Woff, Senior Deacon C.W. Beggs, Junior Deacon Elk B. Wixson, Treasurer P.E. Maynard and Secretary J. B. Lawrence. Five lodges – Elk Point, Yankton, Vermillion,Sioux Falls and Canton – met June 22, 1875 to form a grand lodge in South Dakota.
Freemasonry is not a secret society, but rather a social organization dedicated to morality, brotherly love and philanthropy. Its service charities include Masonic Model Student Assistance Training program, SD Masonic Child Identification program, the Masonic Scholarhip program and South Dakota Masonic Foundation, Inc.
For more information, contact the lodge at elkpointlodge3@gmail.com. Additional information about Freemasonry in South Dakota can be found at the Grand Lodge website: www.mygrandlodge.org.
