The Elk Point-Jefferson School Board adjourned the Fiscal Year 2022 and approved the proposed budget for 2023. The proposed budget totals are: General Fund $5,251,675; Capital Outlay Fund $1,305,775; and Special Education Fund $1,155,925. The final approval of the budget will take place in September.
Travis Geary was elected President of the school board and Sabrina Sayler as Vice President. Board members kept their same committees: Jessica LaFleur and Sayler on the Board Policy Committee; Tim Brewer and Geary on Facility/Grounds Committee; Noelle Jacobs and Sayler Curriculum Committee; Brewer and LaFleur Technology Committee; LaFleur and Sayler Public Relations Committee; and Geary and Jacobs Budget/Negotiations Committee.
