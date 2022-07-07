Philip Schonebaum and his family joined the Elk Point and Jefferson communities after he accepted the open position left by previous Elk Point-Jefferson Superintendent Derek Barrios. Schonebaum, a family man, decided to move here in order for them to be closer to family. His mother, Brenda Schonebaum, and sister, Jamie (Jeri) Quiring, live in Elk Point.
“I operate a school district with a family first mentality,” Schonebaum said. “We’re going to take care of you and your family. I always told my staff to do what makes your family happy. Make sure your family comes first, because I may have to open your job the next day, but your family never replaces you.”
It wasn’t the first time Schonebaum had been to Elk Point. He shadowed in the EPJ School District during college.
“My wife and I had a short list of ‘where we want to finish raising our family’...” Schonebaum said. “Elk Point was on our very short list of schools of a place we would apply if it came open.”
Though the decision wasn’t easy because he had to break his contract with the Lyman County School District, Schonebaum didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to be closer to family.
Schonebaum, while interested in looking at ways to improve the school district he first has to learn what’s been done in the past that succeeded and what could be improved upon.
“For me, I am a connections-based, family-first kind of person,” Schonebaum said. “You don’t have much if you don’t have your familial support or if you feel like when you go to work you don’t have a work family that you feel really comfortable with. So my goal here is to be a servant leader. You have to show the staff that nothing is below you and try to create that family aspect that you’re always going to help where you can help.”
Schonebaum said he’s not afraid to share his experiences with staff or students to explain how he got where he is today. He even suggests that teachers share with students and other staff about their experiences.
“You never know what connections you’re going to make,” he said. “You could create relationships that can last a lifetime. And anyone that feels like that they have a relationship will feel like they fit in.”
