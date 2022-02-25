McCook Lake current level is 1082.41. The lake’s level is dropping about 1.7” per week, but leveling off. It is down 5.5 feet from target level. There are many areas of open ice, caused by ground water inflow, high winds and warm temperatures.
The Missouri River level is at 5.7 feet at Sioux City, about 11 feet lower than the lake. Missouri River Basin snowpack is below average with no chance for spring flooding.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
