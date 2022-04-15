The Dakota Valley administrators submitted their monthly reports to the Dakota Valley School Board for their meeting Monday, April 11.
Kristi Maloney, Elementary Principal
Maloney reported that they held in-person Kindergarten Round-Up at the end of March. Through the screenings, they determined the best placement for students going into either Junior Kindergarten or Kindergarten. There are currently 94 students of Kindergarten age.
Elementary students participated in the PTO’s Read-A-Thon during the first week of March. Maloney reported that the top readers in each grade had a combined total of 2,964 minutes of reading. They were Junior Kindergarten/Kindergarten student Keenan Allen, first grader Gavin Young, second grader Harper Combs and third grader Ella Kappler.
There are several special events coming up for the elementary school. Some of the events revolve around the STEM program, poetry reading, learning about bugs and watching plants grow.
Nichole Herzog, Upper Elementary/Middle School Principal
Ben Blaeser Dean of Students
Herzog and Blaeser reported on several events happening in the Upper Elementary and Middle School. Science Olympiad participated in a contest at the University of South Dakota and took fourth place. The students placed in several individual events:
• 3rd Anatomy and Physiology (Elizabeth Hamm and Bella Galles)
• 3rd Bio Process Lab (Caroline Stallbaumer and Yahya Luqman)
• 2nd Dynamic Planet (David and Gavin Thieman)
• 2nd Food Science (Elizabeth Hamm and Bella Galles)
• 3rd Green Generation (Yahya Luqman and Kshitij Patil)
• 3rd Meteorology (Eva Hale and Caroline Stallbaumer)
• 3rd Mission Possible (Kshitij Patil and Cameryn Hartman)
• 3rd Mousetrap Vehicle (Owen Norby and Bennett Jensen)
• 3rd Ornithology (Eva Hale and Caroline Stallbaumer)
• 2nd Solar System (Yahya Luqman and Kshitij Patil)
• 1st Sounds of Music (Eva Hale and Ian Greene)
Herzog noted that the DV Jazz Band competed at the Northeast Community College Jazz Band Festival in Norfolk, NE. The band received a superior rating and took third place. This was the 10th year in a row where the band placed in this particular festival. Eighth grader Owen Norby was named outstanding soloist for the festival.
