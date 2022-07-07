In 2014, Mid-American Energy was boring fiber optic cable on the east side of 1-29 at Exit 2 in between North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes and came across something they weren’t expecting – human remains. Upon finding the remains, the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Union County Coroner’s office were contacted. It was discovered that it wasn’t a crime scene, but a burial site. After that the South Dakota State Historical Society was called in to continue the investigation.
The process of their investigation was presented in Elk Point at The Pointe Golf & Event Center June 14.
Katherine Lamie of the South Dakota State Historical Society Archaeological Research Center presented an overview of the nine grave sites found and Eric Rosenbaum held a presentation on fur traders that lived in the area.
“They [state archaeology] spent the next six to eight weeks excavating the site, or at least anything that had been touched by the trencher,” Rosenbaum said. “They took the remains back to Rapid City... They’re still conducting forensic analysis on the remains to determine who they are.”
Artifacts were also recovered at the time of excavation including several buttons, a headband made from the inner ear of a drum fish, a toy and an eagle talon on a necklace. Rosenbaum said that many of these artifacts are clear indications that these people had integrated with the Native American community and the only people to do that were fur traders.
The nine graves found were made up of four adults, one near adult, one juvenile and three infants. All the bodies were found in a linear fashion much like a cemetery. The grave sites were hit more than once as two more bored lines were found through the graves. The state determined that the graves were dated between 1860-1875 based off the coffin hardware they found. Most of the bodies were prepared for burial which was determined by the way the buttons were found in a line. The first grave, however, was different. The person was buried with a lot of different items which could mean the person was sick or wasn’t local.
