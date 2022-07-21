Over 150 years ago, early settlers began a congregation however, the St. Paul Lutheran church wouldn’t be officially built until 1867-68. The third and final structure was completed in 1922. In order to recognize the 100-year history of the church, current parishioners gathered for a celebration on July 10.
They participated in a worship service, catered dinner and concert by members of the Master’s Voice quartet based in Sioux Falls. A history of the church was presented by David Johnson, the church’s archivist. Below is part of his presentation (edited for space).
While the congregation was organized Aug. 12, 1863 the early settlers/members initially met at homes with circuit riding pastors and missionaries leading the service. After the selection of a church and cemetery site, construction on a simple egalitarian log structure with very little exterior ornamentation started in 1867. The first service was held in the new church in mid-May 1868. While no record officially exists on the size of the structure, a contemporary drawing shows the single room structure, which appears to measure about 25 by 30 feet. The building served as the congregation’s home for several years.
