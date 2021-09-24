While some social media challenges have pushed users to donate to various causes or better themselves, a new one has schools across the nation concerned. Dakota Valley, along with many other schools, sent out press releases about a challenge that was featured on Tik-Tok of students vandalizing school property.
“A challenge on the social media platform TikTok encourages students to steal or destroy items at school and then post a picture or video of the item as a ‘trophy,’” the school’s press release stated. “Schools at Dakota Valley and across the country are noting this concerning behavior. Theft and vandalism have school consequences that include suspensions, financial restitution and the loss of privileges. These cases will also be referred to the police for charges.”
