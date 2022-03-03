The Jefferson Township held a special election March 1. The polls were still open after the Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City Times’ deadline with the printers.
North Sioux City will not have a city council election this year as only one petition was received in each open spot. Ward 1 will continue to be served by Tena Carpenter, Ward 2 by Dan Parks and Ward 3 Kodi Benson. Ward 4, currently held by Dave Norby, will be held by Adam Spates. Candidates will be sworn in at the May 2 council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.