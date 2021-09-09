The Elk Point City Council held a joint meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday, Sept. 1. They held first reading to an ordinance that amends city zoning ordinances and sets rules for medical cannabis dispensaries.
The ordinance:
• Establishes a set-back of 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, churches, public facilities, public parks and other dispensaries;
• Prohibits dispensaries in residences and mixed-use commercial buildings;
• Prohibits dispensaries from sharing premises with alcohol or tobacco establishments; and
• Allow hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Both P&Z and the council agreed to change the hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Before a permit is issued, the dispensary must submit plans showing ingress and egress, parking, lighting and security. The dispensary must meet all current city building and fire codes.
The ordinance calls for a $500 application fee and $5,000 annual licensing fee. However, council member Ken VonHaden feels those numbers are too low. That is one change the council will consider at its next meeting.
In other business, the council approved the survey replat of County Club Tract 6, which allows Recreation Development Corporation to build a cart shed and storm shelter next to the new swimming pool.
The council also approved:
• A one-day malt beverage license for Clay-Union Foundation for their vendor fair and beer garden Sept. 11;
• A $147,105.60 pay request from Christiansen Construction Company for work on the new pool; and
• A $185,573 payment to Altec for a new bucket truck, less a surcharge of $6,482, which needs explanation before payment.
The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at city hall. A study session will begin at 6:30 p.m.
