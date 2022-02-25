Public nuisance under question

Complaints of a public nuisance just outside of the Jefferson City limits sparked discussion on jurisdictional issues at the Union County Board of County Commission meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22. The property in question is located at 48240 County Road 1B south of Jefferson.
Commissioner Mike Dailey said there are concerns about the property including the house, garage and the two piles of dead trees on the property. With the current dry and windy conditions, the concern is where and how far a fire could spread. Dailey also relayed that he was informed by the Jefferson Fire Department that the house cannot be burned due to asbestos and has to be properly decontaminated before anything can be done. (See photo below.)
Planning and Zoning Director Dennis Henze sited Ordinance UCC#2003-02 under Section 2: 4-5 – Combustible materials and dangerous buildings. He stated that the size of the piles of dead trees and branches on the property would fall under the combustible materials; the dilapidation of the building and the collapsing structure fall under dangerous buildings.
The commissioners questioned whether the city would be responsible for declaring it a nuisance under South Dakota Codified Law, which allows cities a say in what happens up to three miles outside of city limits. Henze was unable to answer the question and when asked Union County State’s Attorney Jerry Miller said he would have to look into the law to know for sure.
The commissioners decided to wait for the answer before declaring the property a public nuisance. It will be revisited at the next meeting.
Department Heads
Public Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Scott Sexton informed the board that he will be gone for a couple weeks at the end of March.
Extension, Fair, 4-H and Weed Supervisor Shawn Tabke updated the board on all the meetings he’s scheduled and how he is familiarizing himself with all the different systems. He stated that he started a Union County Master Gardeners facebook page and asked whether the commissioners would be interested in being part of the Siouxland Garden Show. The commissioners were not opposed to the idea. Commissioner Kevin Joffer stated that the shooting sports have been utilizing one of the buildings on the fairgrounds and have put almost $1,500 into the propane tank this winter. He suggested Tabke look into the situation and see if there’s a leak in the line or why they’re going through so much propane.
Community Health Nurse Lisa McInerney said there hasn’t been a change in the vaccination rates in the last month and COVID-19 active numbers are coming down. Currently, there are 111 active cases in Union County, 114 ever hospitalized and 49 deaths. As for flu cases, those are also going down with 99 cases in the county, two hospitalizations and zero deaths.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
