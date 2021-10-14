At its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 4, the Jefferson City Council voted to put a fence around the old high school because of repeated vandalism.
According to police reports, windows and doors have been broken to allow access into the building. Police Chief Randy Crum said at an earlier meeting that being in the building is dangerous because of fallen ceiling tiles and mold everywhere.
The city has several options to recoup the $3,279 cost and will look into them once the fence is complete.
The council discussed a water tap for Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main Street. Some members questioned why the concrete was cut for the line. Street Superintendent Randy Crum was not present at the meeting, but Police Officer Bill Manger reported that South Dakota Department of Transportation has approved the work.
An executive session, with all council members and City Attorney Sabrina LaFleur-Sayler, was called to discuss a legal street issue. After just over a half-hour, the council reconvened in open session with no action.
At the September meeting, a group representing the Elk Point swimming pool project asked Jefferson for a donation to help build the bath house. Some council members received negative feedback from residents who said Jefferson residents were not allowed to use the pool last year. LaFleur Sayler said, because of COVID-19 concerns, use of the pool last year was restricted to residents of Elk Point. However, when the pool reopens next summer, that will no longer be the case. The council will consider a resolution at its November meeting.
