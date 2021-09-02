In the late hours of Aug. 23, the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve’s archery range was vandalized.
According to Union County Conservation Officer Tony Stokely, this is the second time the 3-D targets on the range have been vandalized. The first time all three needed to be replaced. From the events Aug. 23, one 3-D target was stolen and another kicked and broken. He estimates the damage of this last incident around $600-700.
“It’s not so much about the monetary value, but the sense of responsibility of the individuals responsible,” Stokely commented. “There are many people that use the archery range, families, younger children, adults and events like Ladies Night. They just need to take responsibility for their actions.”
“We have wonderful people that use and support the park,” Park Manager Jody Moats said. “We do not want one bad choice by a couple of individuals to ruin it for everyone else. We will be leaving up the rest of the 3-D targets for park users to use and will continue to monitor the area.
“It is the second time the archery range has been vandalized, so we are asking for the community’s help to identify these individuals so they can be held accountable for their actions,” Moats concluded. “We greatly appreciate any help that anyone can provide.”
Anyone with information or can help identify the individuals involved should contact Stokely at 605-677-7814 or Adams Homestead at 605-232-0873.
See image on back page from an Adams trail camera of the four individuals.
