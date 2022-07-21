First responders rushed to Prairie Estates Care Center Friday morning, July 15 after the smell of gas was reported. The Elk Point Fire, Ambulance and Police departments along with Union County Emergency Management arrived on the scene to help inspect the building and move residents. The boiler room and one residents room smelled of natural gas upon arrival. The fire department shut the gas off to prevent any more leaking.
Disclaimer: The residents were evacuated from the building and were able to come back as of Monday, July 18.
