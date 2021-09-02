Union County and cities within will hold a Purple Heart County and City recognition event Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Union County Courthouse. The cities of Beresford, Elk Point and North Sioux City will be recognized along with Union County.
Ken Teunissen, regional commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, will present this recognition along with signs for each community and the county that designate them as Purple Heart cities/county. These cities and the county have made proclamations to declare them as Purple Heart Cities/County. Leaders from the cities and the county commission will be present for this event.
The event is open to the public.
